IMPACT PLAYER: Ja Morant, Memphis

He had another tough game, but he ended the third quarter with a monsterous dunk before ending the fourth with the winning layup, finishing with 30 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

23-6 Memphis' advantage in second-chance points, including 12-0 in the decisive fourth quarter.

3-for-20 The Grizzlies on three pointers in the first three quarters.

4-for-8 The Grizzlies on three-pointers in the fourth quarter.