Malik Beasley held his second media session of training camp on Thursday, with the Wolves saying beforehand Beasley could not answer questions related to the charges pending against him for drug possession and threats of violence. Beasley is due again in court next week.

Beasley, who signed a four-year, $60 million deal in the offseason did talk about basketball — specifically how he is connecting with D'Angelo Russell and Ricky Rubio on the floor.

"Every day I ask D-Lo and Ricky what I can do to be a better playmaker," Beasley said. "It's just crazy because Ricky has played since he was 14. I try to pick his brain every day. He's probably tired of it already. They've been a great help to the team, helping the young guys out, helping myself."

Beasley also said his relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns has grown on and off the court.

"I can go to his house whenever or vice-a-versa," Beasley said. "We've built a relationship to be able to talk to each other and hold each other accountable. So I think this year is going to be a great year for KAT and the whole unit."

Wolves, Layden part ways

General manager Scott Layden and the Timberwolves agreed to a mutual parting of ways, a source confirmed Thursday.

Layden was brought into the organization to run the front office by Tom Thibodeau, but had remained on staff even as Gersson Rosas took over control of basketball operations in the wake of Thibodeau's firing in 2019. Layden had one year remaining on a five-year deal he signed in concert with Thibodeau when Thibodeau, now coach of the Knicks, came to the organization in 2016. The Athletic first reported the news of Layden's departure.

He still retained the title of general manager throughout this time while Rosas was the one ultimately making all basketball personnel decisions. After Thibodeau's firing in early 2019, Layden took over control of basketball operations through the trade deadline that year until Rosas was hired in May.

He was living and working for the Wolves in New York recently.

Broadcast schedule

The Wolves announced that all 37 first-half regular season games would be available to watch on regional or national broadcasts, with most games again airing on Fox Sports North.

Play-by-play announcer Dave Benz, analyst Jim Petersen and reporters Marney Gellner and Lea B. Olsen will again team up on the network's broadcasts.

The Wolves will have one game broadcast on ESPN (Jan. 27 at Golden State) and three on NBA TV (Dec. 27 at Lakers, Jan. 18 at Atlanta, Jan. 25 at Golden State).

WCCO (830-AM) will continue to broadcast the games on radio with Alan Horton again handling the call.