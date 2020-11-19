The same night the Timberwolves welcomed a new face of the franchise to the Twin Cities, they also welcomed back a certain Spanish one.

The Wolves ended months of speculation since winning the draft lottery surrounding what they would do with the top pick by keeping it and selecting Georgia guard Anthony Edwards.

Shortly after, they swung a trade with Oklahoma City to bring back Ricky Rubio, the fifth overall pick in the 2009 draft who had spent the last three seasons out of Minnesota but not as far away from the hearts of many fans.

The Wolves and Thunder agreed to deal where the Wolves sent the No. 17 pick to Oklahoma City for the 25th and 28th picks after Oklahoma City acquired Rubio in a trade with Phoenix for Chris Paul this week.

The night began with suspense for the Wolves as Commissioner Adam Silver officially put them on the clock shortly after 7 p.m. Central time. The Wolves were fielding trade calls almost until literally the last minute before they had to make a pick.

But ultimately, they didn’t find an offer they felt was fair and decided to keep the pick and take Edwards, an Atlanta native who spent one season at Georgia. Because of the coronavirus, ESPN held the draft virtually, and after the Wolves made their pick, the camera flashed to Edwards, who had two paintings on each side of him. They were his mother and grandmother, who died of cancer when Edwards was 14.

Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards reacts to hitting back to back three pointers against Kentucky, but it wasn’t enough in a 78-69 loss in a NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Athens.

“I’m feeling very joyful and excited just because of the fact I had my mother and my grandmother next to me,” Edwards said. “I feel like I’m going to fit perfect with those guys.”

Edwards recently met with Wolves President Gersson Rosas and coach Ryan Saunders, and he said recently the workout went “excellent.”

“The first time they met with me, they had everything mapped out,” Edwards said. “They had a game plan and everything for me. They wanted to bring everything and wanted to be ready. They love to compete. They love players who come and compete.”

Edwards brings tantalizing athleticism and playmaking ability to the table and is the kind of guard who seems suited to playing off another more dominant point guard like Russell.

He averaged 19.1 points per game in his lone year at Georgia. The Wolves love to shoot and Edwards shot just 29% from three-point range, but draft analysts seem to think that with better shot selection and the spaced out nature of the NBA that number could go up with time.

The knocks against Edwards have been his energy and intensity level, similar to what the Wolves had with Andrew Wiggins. He has pledged to work on that.

He also pledged to work on his defense, which is tied into his energy level waxing and waning at times.

Edwards said he could see himself playing alongside D’Angelo Russell since both like to play on the ball and off the ball at different times. He said he was excited by the prospect of playing with Rubio.

“We’ve got a lot of athletes,” Edwards said as he rattled off the names of his new teammates like Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver. “We’ve got a lot of scorers. We’ve got a lot of ballplayers, man. There’s nothing more you can ask for.”

Rubio will come back to a different organization that the one that traded him to Utah three years ago. The man who traded him, Tom Thibodeau, is gone, but an assistant coach he bonded with, Ryan Saunders, is now the head coach.

He also won’t have to be the franchise savior, as he carried part of that burden in the early part of his career. Instead, he can complement Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and now Edwards. Rubio, 30, is coming off a season in which he scored 13 points per game and averaged 8.8 assists with Phoenix. He still has two years remaining on a three-year contract that pays him about $17 million per year.

To make the money work on the trade and keep the Wolves under the luxury tax, since they have designs on re-signing Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez, it’s possible other pieces from the Wolves roster may be on the move, like James Johnson, who has yet to officially opt in to a player option worth about $16 million. A source said the Wolves are expecting him to do that.

Rubio will be a needed veteran voice on one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, one that adds the 19-year-old Edwards.

Rosas has tried to temper expectations around Edwards, saying that the Wolves didn’t need to No. 1 pick to be a franchise-caliber player. He just needed to complement Towns and Russell. Edwards seemed to get that message.

“I’ve got two superstars alongside of me, so I’m not really going to feel too much pressure,” Edwards said. “But I’m going to do what I always do, bring what I bring to the table, and just impact the game other ways.

“They already can score the ball, so defensively I’m going to impact the game. Being the best guard rebounder on the team as I can possibly be, and just being locked in and doing whatever the coach needs me to do.”

Ricky Rubio, in trade for Wolves’ No. 17 pick, returns to the team that drafted him. C6

Georgia coach Tom Crean has coached some other high NBA draft picks like Dwyane Wade and Victor Oladipo and like them, Edwards has a “self-starter work ethic,” Crean said.

“He’s like them in that he’s a great teammate because he genuinely wants to see his teammates succeed,” Crean said. “They all have great hearts and personalities.”

In that way Edwards should fit into the family-style culture the Wolves are trying to build, and they accentuated that by bringing back Rubio after a few years in exile.