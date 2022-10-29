IMPACT PLAYER: Rudy Gobert, Wolves
Gobert was a consistent presence underneath and the made the Lakers feel the absence of Anthony Davis. He finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
22 Turnovers for the Lakers.
10 The Wolves' largest lead.
7 Assists for Karl-Anthony Towns, his third game with seven assists.
