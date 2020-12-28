GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Kyle Kuzma, Lakers

The fill-in for injured Anthony Davis scored 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting including 4-for-6 on three-pointers. He also had three assists and three blocks.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Points by D'Angelo Russell, on 2-for-7 shooting, after he scored 25 Saturday.

17.1 The Wolves' shooting percentage on three-pointers (6-for-35).

STAFF REPORTS