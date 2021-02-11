GAME RECAP
Impact player
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers
One of the league's best had 36 points and helped close the Wolves out in the fourth quarter
By the NUMBERS
31 Minutes for Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
4 Blocked shots for Jaden McDaniels
.575 Combined shooting percentage for Leonard and Lou Williams
chris hine
