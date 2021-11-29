7 p.m. vs. Indiana • Target Center • BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves (10-10) have won six of their past seven games and won at Philadelphia in two overtimes Saturday without G Patrick Beverley (left adductor strain). Coach Chris Finch opted to make rookie Leandro Bolmaro part of the rotation against the 76ers and Bolmaro had three points in 17 minutes while guarding some of Philadelphia's best scorers. … Forward Jarred Vanderbilt has grabbed 10 rebounds or more in five of his past six games. Vanderbilt is also averaging 2.4 steals over his past five. … Karl-Anthony Towns was not listed on the injury report Sunday after playing through a right index finger injury against Philadelphia.

Pacers update: The Pacers fell to 9-13 with a 118-100 home loss to the NBA champion Bucks on Sunday. They were in the middle of the NBA pack in offensive efficiency (108.5 points per 100 possession, No. 15) and defensive efficiency (106.4, 13th). … Opponents attempt the least amount of three-pointers against the Pacers (30.4 per game) while the Wolves take the most per game (42.9). … F T.J. Warren (foot) has not played this season. … G Malcolm Brogdon leads with 20.4 points per game. … C Myles Turner is shooting 39% from three-point range.