GAME RECAP
Impact player
Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves
Before he fouled out, Towns had 31 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Wolves back from a fourth-quarter deficit.
By the numbers
56 The Wolves' free-throw percentage.
64 Paint points for each team.
54-23 Bench points lead for the Wolves
CHRIS HINE
