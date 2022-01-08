Wolves at Houston * 6 p.m. Sunday at Toyota Center * BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Timberwolves have won three in a row after beating the Clippers and the Thunder twice. G Patrick Beverley missed Friday's victory at Oklahoma City because of right groin soreness. Coach Chris Finch said Beverley participated in a "light" practice Saturday, but wasn't sure if he would be able to play. He is listed as questionable. The Wolves defeated the Rockets 124-106 on opening night at Target Center. Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points in that matchup while Anthony Edwards had 29. Edwards is shooting 42% from three-point range over his last five games since returning from COVID-19 protocols (19-for-45). C Naz Reid is shooting 61% over his past four.

Rockets update: Houston has lost eight of nine, the latest coming 130-106 against Dallas on Friday. Their last win came in Washington on Wednesday. They enter Sunday with the 26th-rated offense and 29th-rated defense. Second overall pick Jalen Green is averaging 20.6 points over his past five games while shooting 39% from three-point range. Chritsian Wood is averaging 16.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. The Rockets have the worst turnover percentage in the league (.169); the Wolves lead the league in turnovers forced with 17.1 per game.