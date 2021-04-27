8 p.m. at Houston • BSN Plus, no radio

One more battle for the bottom

Wolves update: This will be the 15th game the Wolves play this season without any rest. It will be their second-to-last back to back of the season and the last one that involves travel. The Wolves' offensive efficiency dips by about three points per 100 possessions when they play on no rest. (109.4 to 106.5) while their defensive efficiency improves (116.4 to 114.5). The Wolves are 3-11 in such games. … Karl-Anthony Towns averages 25.5 points and 9.9 rebounds when playing on no rest. … Anthony Edwards shoots 37% on tail end of back to backs while shooting 41% when he has a day of rest.

Rockets update: The Rockets split a back-to-back at Target Center in March and are locked in a race with the Wolves for the worst record in the league. Among those out for Tuesday's game will be Sterling Brown, Eric Gordon and D.J. Augustin, and John Wall, who is averaging 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game, could be shut down for the rest of the season because of a strained right hamstring. … Christian Wood is the Rockets' leading scorer and rebounder at 21 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. … Houston ranks 25th in defensive efficiency and 27th in offensive efficiency. … The Rockets are one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, ranking 26th in defensive rebounding percentage, one slot ahead of the Wolves, and 29th in offensive rebounding efficiency.

Note: The game's audio broadcast will be available on the Wolves mobile app.

Chris Hine