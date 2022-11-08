More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Garcia debuts, propels Gophers past Western Michigan in opener
Dawson Garcia, the 6-11 forward and former Prior Lake star who was cleared earlier Monday to play, supplied 20 points and seven rebounds to lift the Gophers over the Broncos.
Gophers men's basketball hosts Western Michigan
The Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team played Western Michigan on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Wolves host Knicks
The Minnesota Timberwolves played the New York Knicks on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Wild
Greenway returns to Wild after another shoulder injury
Big winger Jordan Greenway played only a couple of shifts in his only appearance of the season.
Gophers
Gophers women shake off early jitters, roll over Western Illinois
The offense eventually came to life in a 30-point victory to open a women's and men's doubleheader at Williams Arena.