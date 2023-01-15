Star Tribune Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Dane Moore's NBA Podcast to talk about the team's recent win over Cleveland. The Wolves have won six out of seven.
Hine and Moore talk about whether the team can sustain the kind of defensive effort it had in Saturday's win about also discuss Anthony Edwards' play since Karl-Anthony Towns has been out because of a right calf injury.
Sports
Bills hang on for 34-31 wild-card win over Dolphins
Josh Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing by throwing two touchdown passes 3:11 apart in the third quarter, and rallying the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the injury-depleted Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card matchup on Sunday.
Wolves
Wolves get another look former draft pick Kessler vs. Jazz
Rookie center Walker Kessler, dealt to the Jazz in the Rudy Gobert trae, is fourth in the league in blocks.
Sports
Mann, Leonard lead Clippers over last-place Rockets 121-100
Terance Mann scored a career-high 31 points, Kawhi Leonard added 30, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated Houston 121-100 on Sunday, extending the Rockets' season-worst skid to 10 straight games.
Sports
No. 24 Illini women top Minnesota 70-57 in return to Top 25
Makira Cook scored 20 points, Genesis Bryant added 18 and No. 24 Illinois celebrated its first game as a ranked team in 23 years with a 70-57 win over Minnesota on Sunday.
Gophers
Gophers women get scorched from long range, fall to No. 24 Illinois
Despite 24 points and 14 rebounds from Rose Micheaux, the Gophers couldn't stop the Illini's three-point shooters in the first half in a 70-57 loss at Williams Arena.