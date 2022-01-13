Wolves at Grizzlies

7 p.m. Thursday at FedEx Forum

BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: Jaylen Nowell, who left Tuesday's game against New Orleans because of a sprained left ankle, is listed as doubtful. Nowell had scored in double figures in eight of his previous nine games before Tuesday. ... Patrick Beverley returned to the lineup Tuesday after a two-game absence and had 10 points. ... In his past five games Anthony Edwards is shooting 47% on 9.8 three-point attempts per game. The Wolves and Grizzlies split their first two meetings this season.

Grizzlies update: Memphis as won its past 10 games, which includes a win over Golden State on Tuesday night. Ja Morant is averaging a career-high 24.9 points per game and is shooting 38% from three-point range. ... The Grizzlies rank fifth in offensive efficiency and have the best offensive rebounding percentage in the league. ... Tyus Jones' 5.36 assists to turnovers ratio is third in the league among players who play at least 15 minutes per game.