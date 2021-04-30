GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Anthony Edwards, Wolves
The rookie took over in the fourth quarter and led his team to victory with 25 points, 18 in the fourth.
By the numbers
5 Three-pointers for Ricky Rubio, who scored a season-high 26 points.
7 Points for D'Angelo Russell.
16 Offensive rebounds for the Wolves.
CHRIS HINE
