Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

Friday at Staples Center, 9:30 p.m.

TV: BSN. Radio: 830-AM

Wolves update: They are on a six-game losing streak, longest in the tenure of head coach Chris Finch, who took over in February. ... G Anthony Edwards had 48 points in Wednesday's loss to Golden State, and is the third youngest player in NBA history (after Brandon Jennings and LeBron James) with a 45+ point, 5+ rebound, 5+ assist game. ... C Karl-Anthony Towns has double-doubles in the past five games. ... The Wolves are second in the NBA in made three pointers (14.2) per game.

Lakers update: LeBron James (abdominal injury) is likely out for Los Angeles (7-5). ... C Anthony Davis is averaging 23.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. G Russell Westbrook (19.3) and ageless Carmelo Anthony (17.2) are also averaging in double figures. ... G Austin Reaves (hamstring) and F Trevor Ariza (ankle surgery) are out, and G Rajon Rondo (hamstring) is questionable. ... Westbrook was acquired from Washington in August in a five-team trade.