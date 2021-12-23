Timberwolves at Utah Jazz
8 p.m., Vivint Arena
TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM
Wolves update: Their four-game win streak ended with a Tuesday loss in Dallas. ... Five players — Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince, Josh Okogie, Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt — are in the NBA's health and safety protocols because of COVID-19. ... F Jaylen Nowell (thumb) and F Naz Reid (calf) are questionable. ... Wolves (15-16) are 6-7 in road games.
Jazz update: Utah (21-9) leads the Northwest Division. ... G Donovan Mitchell is the scoring leader (25.0) and C Rudy Gobert averages 15 rebounds per game, best in the NBA. ... No Jazz player is sidelined because of COVID-19. ... Jazz is 46-19 all-time at home against the Wolves.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Williams scores 21 to send Troy past Mercer 69-65
Desmond Williams had a season-high 21 points as Troy edged past Mercer 69-65 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Slow to start, Gophers pull away in a big way over UW-Green Bay
For the first time this season, the Gophers couldn't lean on their defense to overcome a poor shooting start by everyone not named Jamison Battle.
Vikings
Vikings need to regain their offensive footing in final, critical three games
Getting the Kirk Cousins-to-Justin Jefferson combo to catch fire again could be the key factor.
World
China orders lockdown of up to 13 million people in Xi'an
China ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympic Games.
Sports
Grady, Tshiebwe help No. 20 Kentucky rout W. Kentucky 95-60
Kellan Grady made six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points, Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed a Rupp Arena-record 28 rebounds and No. 20 Kentucky used an 18-2 second-half run to blow out Western Kentucky 95-60 on Wednesday night.