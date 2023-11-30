MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards will miss Minnesota's game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night with a right hip pointer.
Edwards sustained the injury in Tuesday's win against Oklahoma City when he tried to dunk on Thunder forward Kenrich Williams. Edwards landed hard on his right side, and eventually shot two free throws before exiting the game after just a few more possessions.
In his fourth season with the Wolves, Edwards has been averaging career highs in points (26.2), rebounds (5.9) and assists through 17 games.
The Timberwolves (13-4) won their first matchup with the Jazz (6-12) on Nov. 4. Edwards scored 31 points in Minnesota's 123-95 win.
