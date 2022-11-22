More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Garcia's last-second shot lifts Gophers past Cal Baptist in overtime
The Gophers jumped out to a 15-0 lead at the SoCal Challenge but the Lancers rallied to force overtime and led in the final moments before Dawson Garcia's heroics.
Vikings
Vikings' big question: When will their offense look like a finished product?
The Vikings have leaned on the hope of further progress, but there are still several areas where the team isn't as sharp as it could be.
High Schools
Succeeding by an inch, Truman kicker made 1982 special
50 years in the making: Ron Peterson Jr. secured a title with his only field goal of the season.
www.startribune.com
Wolves edge Heat 105-101
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Miami Heat 105-101 on Monday, November 21, 2022.
Wolves
Timberwolves-Miami game recap
Wolves guard Anthony Edwards scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half.