IMPACT PLAYER: Anthony Edwards, Wolves
He gave his all to make sure the Wolves saw another day with 34 points. He hit a key three-pointer with 11.5 seconds remaining in overtime to clinch it.
BY THE NUMBERS
22-12 The Wolves' advantage in bench points.
12 Unanswered points for Denver to end the fourth quarter, sending the game into OT.
11 Minutes for Austin Rivers, who has barely played in recent weeks. He scored five points.
