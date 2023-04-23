Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Western Conference first round, Game 4: Denver at Wolves

8:30 p.m. • Target Center • BSN, TNT, 102.9 FM

The Nuggets' 57.1% shooting in Game 3 was the franchise record for postseason field-goal percentage on the road. They have made at least half their shots in nine of the 12 quarters of this series vs. the Timberwolves. ... Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in Game 3 became the seventh NBA player ever to have playoff triple-double with zero free-throw attempts.