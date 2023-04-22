Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

IMPACT PLAYER: Nikola Jokic, Denver

The two-time NBA MVP had his first triple-double of the series with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists despite foul trouble in the third quarter.

BY THE NUMBERS

29-10 Denver advantage in bench points, with the Nuggets' points all coming from Bruce Brown (12 points), Christian Braun (nine) and Jeff Green (eight).

35-13 The Wolves' advantage in free throws.

0 Times a team has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series in NBA history.