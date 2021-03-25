GAME RECAP
Impact player
Kristaps Porzinga, Dallas
The 7-4 center did what he wanted to do offensively in scoring 29 points on 11-for-23 shooting to go with nine rebounds and two blocks.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Points for Anthony Edwards in the second and third quarters.
13 Wolves' largest lead, which came in the first quarter
3 Fast-break points for the Wolves.
32-18 Scoring advantage for the Mavericks in the third quarter.
CHRIS HINE
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Trade deadline passes, and Lowry remains with Raptors
Kyle Lowry wound up staying with Toronto after all. Victor Oladipo is finally in Miami, a destination he's eyed in the past. And Rajon Rondo is headed back to Los Angeles, though not with the team he helped win the NBA title last season.
Sports
'Hello, friends': Nantz agrees to remain with CBS Sports
Jim Nantz's familiar introduction of "Hello friends" will continue to be heard on CBS for years to come.
High Schools
Shakopee wrestlers used tested strategy to win third straight 3A title
The Sabers sought to keep St. Michael-Albertville from gaining bonus points while falling behind early before rallying to win their last four matches.
Outdoors
Walleye harvest a central topic as DNR lays out Mille Lacs plan
The agency's higher goal over the next five years is to maximize fishing opportunity, including catch-and-release.
Sports
Arkansas governor signs transgender sports ban into law
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed a law banning transgender women and girls from competing in school sports teams consistent with their gender identity, making the state the second to approve such a restriction so far this year.