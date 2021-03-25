GAME RECAP

Impact player

Kristaps Porzinga, Dallas

The 7-4 center did what he wanted to do offensively in scoring 29 points on 11-for-23 shooting to go with nine rebounds and two blocks.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Points for Anthony Edwards in the second and third quarters.

13 Wolves' largest lead, which came in the first quarter

3 Fast-break points for the Wolves.

32-18 Scoring advantage for the Mavericks in the third quarter.

CHRIS HINE