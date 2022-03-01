IMPACT PLAYER: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

He didn't get a ton of shots, and he only scored three points in the fourth quarter. But what a shot: a three with 12.4 seconds left broke a tie and sent the Wolves to victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

102 Points scored by the two benches, with Cleveland's reserves scoring 53 and the Wolves' 49.

26 Game-high points for former Wolves star Kevin Love in only 26 minutes of action.

35 Wolves points off Cleveland turnovers.