IMPACT PLAYER: DeMar DeRozan, Bulls
He took over early in the fourth quarter and scored 35 points, enabling the Bulls to pull away.
BY THE NUMBERS
63 Chicago's shooting percentage.
2 Consecutive games the Wolves have given up over 130 points.
4 Bulls players with over 20 points.
