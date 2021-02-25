GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Zach LaVine, Chicago
Named an All-Star on Tuesday for the first time, the former Wolves guard led all scorers with 35 points on 14-for-21 shooting.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Wolves starters who scored at least 20 points, including Malik Beasley (25), Karl-Anthony Towns (24) and Anthony Edwards (21).
7 Consecutive points for the Bulls to start the overtime.
59 Percent shooting from the field by the Bulls.
STAFF REPORTS
