GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Zach LaVine, Chicago

Named an All-Star on Tuesday for the first time, the former Wolves guard led all scorers with 35 points on 14-for-21 shooting.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Wolves starters who scored at least 20 points, including Malik Beasley (25), Karl-Anthony Towns (24) and Anthony Edwards (21).

7 Consecutive points for the Bulls to start the overtime.

59 Percent shooting from the field by the Bulls.

