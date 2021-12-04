GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Kevin Durant, Nets

Durant iced the game late with a jumper and had 30 points.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Turnovers for Anthony Edwards.

56 Fouls called between the two teams; the Wolves were called for 25, the Nets 31.

0 Three-pointers for Durant and James Harden. But they combined to make 24 free throws.