1 p.m. vs. Boston • Target Center • BSN, no radio

Wolves update: Anthony Edwards had 29 points on 8-for-16 shooting in the Wolves' loss to Denver on Thursday night. It marked the sixth time in Edwards' past seven games he scored at least 20 points. Over that time span, he is shooting 44% from three-point range. Edwards had 24 points in Minnesota's last game against Boston on April 9, a 145-136 overtime loss. … D'Angelo Russell ended a recent shooting skid and has shot 46% from three-point range over his past four games. He's also averaging 8.3 assists over his past nine games.

Boston update: The Celtics are stumbling into the playoffs and have lost four in a row entering Saturday. Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the season after undergoing wrist surgery, dealing a significant blow to Boston's hopes of advancing through the playoffs. Jayson Tatum scored 53 against the Wolves in the lone meeting between Boston and Minnesota. Tatum is averaging 26.4 points per game, a career high. On the road he's shooting 36% from three-point range, compared with 41% at home.