IMPACT PLAYER: Jayson Tatum, Boston

He shot only 8-for-21, but he hit four three-poointers and had 11 rebounds to lead the Celtics' first-half surge.

By the numbers

5-for-37 The Wolves' three-point shooting.

23 Boston's largest lead.

1 Three-pointer hit by a Wolves starter, made by Anthony Edwards midway through the third quarter.