GAME RECAP
Impact player
Jayson Tatum, Boston
The Wolves had no solution for Tatum, who scored a career-high 53 points, 30 in the second half and overtime.
BY THE NUMBERS
51 Bench points for the Wolves.
54 Boston's shooting percentage.
17 Largest Wolves lead.
11 Deficit made up by the Wolves in the final 3:47 of regulation.
1 Shots made by the Wolves in their first 10 fourth-quarter tries.
CHRIS HINE
