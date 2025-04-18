Wolves aim to go big with Gobert vs. Lakers after veteran center's strong regular season finish

MINNEAPOLIS — Even with confidence and patience in the potential of their team adjusting after a surprise trade right before the beginning of training camp, the Minnesota Timberwolves were in rough shape at the All-Star break.
Rudy Gobert was at the top of the list, with a lower back injury that had just popped up and some lackluster performances over the first four months of the season. The four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, who'd been so vital to Minnesota's run to the 2024 Western Conference finals, simply looked out of sync on many nights after making so much progress from his first season with the Wolves to his second.
That unexpectedly extended break — he went 25 days between games — provided the reset that Gobert needed.
Since his return in early March, the 32-year-old has made a much more consistent impact on both ends of the floor while helping the Wolves finish strong with 17 wins in their last 21 games.
''He told us coming into and out of the All-Star break that he knew what he had to do to return to his best form. He's done that,'' coach Chris Finch said. "Early in the season, I think there were some normal frustrations and growing pains. It might've been fatigue coming out of the Olympics. There were two straight summers with a lot of basketball, and I think he maybe kind of purposely was in a lower gear, maybe saving himself, but the Rudy we see now is the Rudy we've seen all last year and the Rudy that we need to be the best team we can be.''
There's no time like the present, with the Wolves facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 is Saturday.
''Rudy's going to have to be huge. I think he knows that. I think he's prepared himself for this for the last couple months,'' point guard Mike Conley said. ''He's really worked himself into great shape. He looked really good the last few weeks of the season, and we know we're going to have to utilize him a lot.''
Gobert had 15 or more points and 15-plus rebounds in five of the last 10 games. His field goal percentage (70.7) and scoring (15.4) and rebounding (12.5) averages were markedly better in the 17 games he played after his injury than in 55 games prior to the All-Star break.