Wolves aim to go big with Gobert vs. Lakers after veteran center's strong regular season finish

''He told us coming into and out of the All-Star break that he knew what he had to do to return to his best form. He's done that,'' coach Chris Finch said. "Early in the season, I think there were some normal frustrations and growing pains. It might've been fatigue coming out of the Olympics. There were two straight summers with a lot of basketball, and I think he maybe kind of purposely was in a lower gear, maybe saving himself, but the Rudy we see now is the Rudy we've seen all last year and the Rudy that we need to be the best team we can be.''