Wojnarowski one of the first significant sports 'insiders' to step away from the spotlight

''The immediacy gave many of us more exposure and advanced our careers. Woj was the extreme example of that. But being first to a transaction by one minute, two minutes, five minutes is not the reason I entered the business. Nor is it really journalism,'' said Rosenthal. ''In the last few years, I've tried to place more emphasis on writing stories, actual stories, that included news in some form, but could not be confirmed within minutes. ... Not worrying quite as much about breaking every transaction helps. I'm fortunate to work at an outlet that places less value on such ‘scoops,' understanding they are not all that meaningful.''