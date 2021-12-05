PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Paxson Wojcik posted 17 points as Brown defeated Sacred Heart 79-66 on Sunday.

Nana Owusu-Anane had 12 points for Brown (7-4). Tamenang Choh added 11 points.

Aaron Clarke tied a career high with 24 points for the Pioneers (3-6). Tyler Thomas added 18 points. Nico Galette had 10 points and eight rebounds.

