Wofford Terriers and the Saint Thomas Tommies square off

The Associated Press
November 22, 2024 at 8:44AM

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) vs. Wofford Terriers (1-3)

Milwaukee; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays St. Thomas in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Wofford finished 17-15 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Terriers averaged 15.4 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

The Tommies are 3-2 in non-conference play. St. Thomas averages 19.0 assists per game to lead the Summit League, paced by Drake Dobbs with 3.6.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

