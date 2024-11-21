Sports

Wofford plays St. Thomas in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) vs. Wofford Terriers (1-3)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 21, 2024 at 8:45AM

Milwaukee; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford will take on St. Thomas at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Wofford finished 17-15 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Terriers averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 11.1 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.

The Tommies have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. St. Thomas scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

