SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jimmy Weirick threw for three touchdowns and 232 yards, and Wofford ended a 16-game losing streak in beating The Citadel 31-16 on Saturday.

Wofford (1-6, 1-3), playing its second game under interim head coach Shawn Watson, snapped the second-longest active losing streak in the FCS.

Wofford took a 24-7 lead into halftime after Weirick found RJ Khayo for a 29-yard touchdown with six seconds left. On the opening drive of the second half Weirick launched it to Landon Parker, who ran past the Bulldogs defense for a 56-yard touchdown.

Khayo, Parker and Devin Mathews each had a receiving touchdown and two catches for Wofford. Khayo had 64 yards and Parker added 61. Kyle Parsons rushed for 72 yards.

Peyton Derrick was 8 of 15 for 156 yards with one touchdown and one interception for The Citadel (1-5, 1-3). Cooper Wallace had seven rushes for 87 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown.

