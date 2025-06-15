Woeful Rockies absorb 2 records for futility with 19 whiffs and worst 70-game mark in modern era

ATLANTA — Kyle Farmer just shrugged when asked about being part of a Colorado team that just made MLB history with the worst 70-game record in the modern era.
''We don't care,'' Farmer said after Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves left the Rockies with a 13-57 record.
The Rockies surpassed the 1932 Boston Red Sox, who were 14-56, for the worst 70-game mark since 1901.
''I mean, there's nothing we can do about it,'' Farmer said. ''It is what it is. We've just got to show up tomorrow and play. There's nothing you can really say about it except that if it happens, it happens.''
The Rockies made more inglorious history by setting a franchise nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts. That's a lot of futility for one team to absorb in one day.
The 19 strikeouts by Braves pitchers also set an Atlanta record for a nine-inning game. Spencer Strider recorded 13 strikeouts in six innings, followed by relievers Rafael Montero and Dylan Lee, who combined for six more whiffs.
The only bright spot for the Rockies was the encouraging start by rookie right-hander Chase Dollander, a native of Evans, Georgia, who allowed four runs, three earned, in six innings.
The Rockies entered Saturday's schedule with 10 fewer wins than the Chicago White Sox, who have the second-worst record in the majors.