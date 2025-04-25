WNBA training camps set to open this weekend with Caitlin Clark preparing for Year 2

A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier will be back on the court Sunday to renew their chase of a coveted WNBA championship when training camps open and last year's rookie sensation Caitlin Clark begins Year 2 in the league.
Stewart and the New York Liberty will be chasing a second straight WNBA title, something Wilson and the Aces did in 2022 and 2023.
There has been a lot of player movement in the offseason with the Aces adding Jewell Loyd in a three-team trade that sent Kelsey Plum to Los Angeles. Las Vegas still has a solid core with Wilson, Loyd, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young.
New York added Natasha Cloud to bolster its roster with guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton sidelined for a few months after having knee surgery.
No team made more changes this offseason then the Fever, who are led by Clark. Indiana added Sophie Cunningham through a trade and signed free agents DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson, and Brianna Turner. Add that to Clark and Aliyah Boston and there's a lot of excitement in Indiana.
There's a new energy in Dallas as well with No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers joining the team. The Wings are hoping that the former UConn star can bolster a roster that features Arike Ogunbowale.
Golden State will be the first new WNBA team to take the court since the Atlanta Dream began play in 2008.
New leadership on WNBA sidelines