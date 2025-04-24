WNBA training camps opening. Here's why not every draft pick will make her team's roster

NEW YORK — WNBA training camps are set to open this weekend and there's no doubt that No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers is primed for a pro career in the league.
Not all 38 selections from this year's draft will have such assurances. The WNBA has potentially 156 coveted roster spots among 13 teams, and other options for pro careers in women's basketball either in the U.S. or overseas are scarce. Teams can have up to 12 players on their rosters if they fit under the league's salary cap, but most franchises carry only 11.
It's a sharp contrast from men's prospects who don't make NBA rosters. They have other opportunities, including more overseas options and playing in the G League.
The NBA also has 30 teams with 15 players allowed on the regular-season roster, so there are more spots available.
Why don't all WNBA draft picks make team rosters?
There's a simple reason why being among those 38 draft picks doesn't ensure a roster spot: Most of the spots will be taken by returning players.
Last year's draft class headlined by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese had 13 players make opening day rosters, which was down two from the previous season and four from 2022. Many teams draft international players to stash them overseas until potentially having them join the franchise at a future date.
Players have tried to carve out a WNBA chance by playing professionally overseas, but those jobs also are at a premium. Brittney Griner's nine-month incarceration in Moscow along with the war in Ukraine have led to the elimination of dozens of potential jobs in Russia.