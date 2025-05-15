WNBA set to tipoff season with host of teams looking to challenge for title including Clark's Fever

It's rare for teams to win back-to-back championships in the WNBA. Las Vegas became the first to do it in 21 years with its consecutive titles in 2022 and 2023. New York is trying to do it now. The Liberty made a few key offseason moves bringing in veteran guard Natasha Cloud as well as forward Isabelle Harrison. New York also will have exciting guard Marine Johannes back this season after she missed last year to prepare for the Olympics with her French team.