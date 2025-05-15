WNBA set to tipoff season with host of teams looking to challenge for title including Clark's Fever

There are no shortages of challengers to the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty or star power across the league.
A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are some of the veterans who will share the spotlight with Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers as the league, in its 29th season, hopes to continue its rise in popularity.
The WNBA season tips off Friday with expansion team Golden State playing its first game that night. A day later the Liberty will host the Aces where New York will receive its rings and raise the first championship banner in the franchise's history.
Later that day, Clark and Reese will meet for the first of five matchups this season between Indiana and Chicago.
Both are looking to build off their stellar rookie seasons where they set records and helped the league to record ratings and attendance.
No team made more moves this offseason then the Fever, who brought in a lot of talented veterans around Clark and Aliyah Boston — the last two WNBA Rookie of the Year award winners. Indiana added DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham as well as re-signing Kelsey Mitchell.
Clark is a slight favorite over Wilson and Collier according to BetMGM to win the MVP. The Fever are one of the betting favorites to win the title.
Indiana is not the only team to make major moves with several franchises adding marquee names to rosters during the offseason via free agency and trades.