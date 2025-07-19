WNBA set to close out All-Star weekend with exhibition game between Team Clark and Team Collier

The game featured once again a 4-point shot that was 28-feet from the rim — 6 feet farther than the current 3-point line. The game also included a 20-second shot clock instead of the normal 24 and the ability for teams to substitute during live play. There also were no free throws shot — not that there usually are many in an All-Star Game — until the final two minutes of the game. Instead players were automatically awarded the points All four rules had been used at some point during previous All-Star Games, but not all in the same one.