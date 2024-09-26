WNBA semifinals feature marquee players, a finals rematch and teams looking for first titles

Marquee Matchup: Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas. Collier raised her play in the first round of the playoffs, averaging 40 points in the two wins over Phoenix. She tied the WNBA record with a 42-point effort in the clincher on Wednesday night. She anchors the Lynx's defense and was The AP Defensive Player of the Year. Thomas has always lifted her play in the playoffs and this year was no different. She had her fourth postseason triple-double in the opening win over Indiana and then had 19 points and 13 assists in the clincher.