WNBA ready for the spotlight with All-Star Game in Indiana this weekend

NEW YORK — The WNBA finishes off the first half of its season this week before heading into the All-Star break in Indiana, which will be a showcase for young star Caitlin Clark.
The Fever have three all-stars with Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell all playing in the game Saturday. Clark, who is one of the captains, took both her Indiana teammates for her team in the game.
Before Saturday's contest, the Fever have a busy week with back-to-back games, first in Boston against Connecticut and then in New York on Wednesday.
Indiana is trying to get some momentum heading into the break as they are just over .500 heading into Tuesday night's game.
Minnesota, led by the other All-Star captain, Napheesa Collier, has the best record in the league at 19-4. The Lynx played four games in six days over a stretch they went 2-2. They have one more game against second-place Phoenix on Wednesday before heading into the break.
Sidelined
Atlanta's Rhyne Howard will be sidelined for the rest of the month with a left knee injury she picked up against Indiana. Howard earned her third All-Star nod earlier this month and was drafted by Team Collier. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert named Minnesota's Kayla McBride as Howard's replacement on Tuesday afternoon. It's McBride's fifth All-Star appearance.
Howard is expected to make a full recovery and a timeline for her return will be provided at a later date, the Dream said.