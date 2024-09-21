WNBA playoffs set to begin Sunday with all four first-round series getting underway

The Las Vegas Aces became the first team since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02 to win consecutive WNBA titles and now are trying to become only the second team ever to win three consecutive championships. Led by Wilson, the fourth-seeded Aces are peaking at the right time, with nine wins in their last 10 games heading into the playoffs. The Aces started off slowly this season while Chelsea Gray was out recovering from a foot injury suffered in the WNBA Finals last year. First up is Seattle in the 4-5 matchup.