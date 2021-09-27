-*All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
First Round
Thursday, Sept. 23
No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64
No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82
Second Round
Sunday, Sept 26
No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT
No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
No. 1 Connecticut vs. No. 6 Chicago
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA
x-Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBA
No. 2 Las Vegas vs. No. 5 Phoenix
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBA
x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA
Finals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.