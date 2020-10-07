(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81
(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84
(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79
(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59
Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83, Connecticut 75
Thursday, Sept. 24: Connecticut 77, Las Vegas 68
Sunday, Sept. 27: Las Vegas 84, Connecticut 75
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Las Vegas 66, Connecticut 63
Sunday, Sept. 20: Seattle vs. Minnesota, ppd.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Seattle 88, Minnesota 86
Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle 89, Minnesota 79
Sunday, Sept. 27: Seattle 92, Minnesota 71
Friday, Oct. 2: Seattle 93, Las Vegas 80
Sunday, Oct. 4: Seattle 104, Las Vegas 91
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Seattle 92, Las Vegas 59
