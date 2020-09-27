(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81
(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84
(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79
(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59
Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83, Connecticut 75
Thursday, Sept. 24: Connecticut 77, Las Vegas 68
Sunday, Sept. 27: Las Vegas 84, Connecticut 75
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 7 or 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20: Seattle,Minnesota vs. ppd.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Seattle 88, Minnesota 86
Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle 89, Minnesota 79
Sunday, Sept. 27: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 7 or 9 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Minnesota vs. Seattle, TBD
Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m.