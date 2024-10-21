NEW YORK — WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement, two years before expiration.
WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement, two years before expiration
WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement, two years before expiration.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 21, 2024 at 7:37PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht
Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht.