WNBA outlook looks promising after record-setting year though the league has a few challenges ahead

''When Caitlin Clark announced she was going to enter the draft, I remember ... the wave of enthusiasm that came from a player that wasn't even going to play for the Lynx,'' Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said. ''So there was a lot of excitement and momentum for the WNBA. But to see it actually translate business-wise across the league, whatever the reasons were. There's one really big reason and a lot of other little reasons why. And I think the movement that we're in now is exciting.''