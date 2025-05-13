WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson is fueled by the Aces falling short last season

HENDERSON, Nev. — A'ja Wilson went into last season trying to prove she was indeed the WNBA's best player even if MVP voters thought otherwise in 2023.
She then went out and put together one of the best performances in league history.
The problem is her teammates didn't all come along, and the two-time defending champion Aces never quite found their game and eventually were eliminated by eventual winner New York in the semifinals. As satisfying as last season was individually for Wilson, failing to meet Las Vegas' high standards as a team sticks with her.
And that same drive that fueled her last season remains.
''I want to be the best,'' Wilson said. ''Normally, you're classified the best when you win games and you win championships, so that was my whole mentality coming into this offseason. It was a long offseason. It was a long, dull offseason because we lost. Sometimes you need that ‘L' to wake you up."
The offseason, however, wasn't a complete disappointment.
Her A'One signature Nike shoe was released earlier this month and became a big seller.
''I am overwhelmed a little bit because it means a lot to me,'' Wilson said. ''The love, the joy, the positivity behind it, seeing so many people want to buy it, it definitely has my heart full. So I'm grateful. I'm so excited to see what's more to come.''