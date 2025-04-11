WNBA mock draft 2.0: Paige Bueckers goes No. 1 to Dallas and Seattle selects French star Malonga 2nd

NEW YORK — There's no doubt who's going first in the WNBA draft next Monday with UConn's Paige Bueckers the consensus top pick. After that it gets interesting with Olivia Miles' decision to leave Notre Dame and enter the NCAA transfer portal instead of the draft. The Washington Mystics, with a new coach and general manager, control the direction of the draft with the third, fourth and sixth pick. Five teams don't have picks in the opening round as New York, Indiana, Phoenix and Atlanta all traded away their picks. Las Vegas forfeited its pick following an investigation by the league in 2023 that found the franchise violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies.
Here's a look at how the first round could look on Monday:
1. Dallas Wings: Paige Bueckers, UConn
A generational player who averaged 20.0 points and shot 42.4% from behind the 3-point line this season. Bueckers is one of the most efficient players in college basketball and will pair with Arike Ogunbowale in the Wings' backcourt.
2. Seattle Storm: Dominique Malonga, France
The 6-foot-6 center played for the French Olympic team last year and has a bright future in the WNBA. She averaged 15.0 points and 10.3 rebounds so far this season while playing for Lyon. While Seattle has a solid frontcourt with Ezi Magbegor and Nneka Ogwumike, it's hard to pass up on this talented 19-year-old.
3. Washington Mystics: Sonia Citron, Notre Dame
She averaged 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds during her career at Notre Dame and also improved her defense to become one of the top defenders on the team. She would be the first of three first-round picks for a rebuilding Washington team and is in need of a solid wing. Citron has shot over 90% from the free-throw line the past two seasons, one of the best percentages in the country.